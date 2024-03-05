Listen Live
Grub Plug: Two FREE Krispy Kreme Donuts on March 5 for “Super TWOsday”

Published on March 5, 2024

Krispy Kreme is offering two free Original Glazed® doughnuts per person on March 5 for “Super TWOsday” and no purchase is necessary

This Krispy Kreme “Super TWOsday” offer is available nationwide in-shop and via the drive-thru, even in states not conducting a primary election that day.

“While encouraging everyone to vote, our primary role on Super TWOsday will be to sweeten your day,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme, in their press release.

Check the Krispy Kreme app on March 5 for details.

