Watch All 3 Nights of the 2024 Praise Virtual Spring Revival

We had a time this week! In case you missed Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday’s night virtual spring revival, you can watch all three right here! It’s Holy Week and we’re happy to spread The Good News with you!
Monday
Night one was hosted by Cheryl Jackson with a performance by Jason Nelson and Rev. Dr. Keith Savage, First Baptist Church of Manassas, VA provided the sermon!
Tuesday
Night two was hosted by Ronnette Rollins with a performance by Christina Bell and Pastor Juan Wilder Sr. of Impact Church provided the sermon!
Wednesday
Night three hosted by Ronnette Rollins with a performance by Brandon Mitchell and S.W.A.P. and Pastor Kevin Hart Sr. of Christian Tabernacle Church provided the sermon!
See past revivals in the video playlist below:
