The annual Triangle Restaurant Week winter event is set to run the week of January 24-30, 2022. During the event, participating restaurants within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special 2 or 3-course prix fixe menu ($20, $25, $30, $35 and $40) each day they are open. Please visit restaurant websites to view their hours and days of operation as many have changed due to the pandemic. New restaurants participating this year include Market & Moss, Peck and plume, Saltgrass Steakhouse and Urban Angeethi.



We have seen a significant drop in restaurant participation due to labor shortages and over 20% increase in meat prices in the fall of 2021. These new obstacles the eateries are facing has also led to some restaurants picking a higher price point for their menu and only offering two courses instead of three.” said Damon Butler, Founder of Triangle Restaurant Week. “We are very excited to still be able to offer this event since many people look forward to it year after year.”

“Covid-19 has reshaped the hospitality industry in the Triangle and restaurant week is an event that many folks look forward to participating in. Though participation is low this winter, we believe that rebuilding this event is important for that Carolina Comeback we all crave.” said Kelly Stewart, Program Manager for Triangle Restaurant Week.



Since the inaugural event, Triangle Restaurant Week has grown to reach over 1.2 million residents and featured more than 125 of the region’s eateries, generating over $500k in additional revenue to the area’s restaurants.



During the largest foodie event in the South East, patrons will have the option of special 2 or 3-course menus at $20, $25, $30, $35 or $40, varying by location.



Details about the event can be found on Triangle Restaurant Week’s website.

For more information on Triangle Restaurant Week and participating venues, visit www.trirestaurantweek.com

Triangle Restaurant Week Is Back! was originally published on foxync.com