New Year, New Job: Coach Shaun D’s Tips For Interviewing, Resume Writing, & Job Readiness

As we continue through the first month of 2022, some people may be considering making some life changes, and that may include a change of scenery in your professional life.

Coach Shaun D, a development coach and motivational speaker checks in with Erica Campbell to offer up some advice for those individuals who feel like with the new year, it may be time for a new job.

She explains how you can achieve this goal with some advice for interviewing, resume writing, and job readiness. Specifically, with how everything in the world has changed due to the pandemic, the interviewing process for 2022 is different than it was even just two years ago.

Take a listen, and go out and use some of these useful tips to find yourself a new job for the new year!

