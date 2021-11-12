Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Have Faith In The Solution

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

We each have our own general understanding about what it means to have faith, but how are you applying it into your everyday life?

To close out this week in “Wake Up & Win” mantras, Dr. Willie Jolley gets to the importance of having faith in God and using it to make action towards bettering your life overall.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

When it comes to faith, we usually apply it without question in situations like getting on a plane with an understanding that the pilot is equipped to fly it correctly or trusting our places of employment to pay us on time as stated in the contract. With that said, why not have the same faith in God’s ability to put you on the right path to win?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Understand what it means to have faith in the solution in today’s “Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley” on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley: Have Faith In The Solution  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 3 months ago
11.13.27
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 5 months ago
01.01.70
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 8 months ago
11.13.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 11 months ago
12.25.69

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 12 months ago
01.01.70

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
Close