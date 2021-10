The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Three time Stellar and Grammy nominated singer Cynthia Jones is back with “Ain’t No Half Steppin” and it’s been Melissa’s Pick Hit Of the Week.

Cynthia is known as the Queen of Neo-Soul for her jazzy, funky groove arrangements in gospel music. She is also home grown and resides in Raleigh, NC.

Listen as she talks with Melissa Wade about her latest single, the video an upcoming project.

