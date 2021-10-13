Entertainment News
Vet Get’s 22 Years For Sexually Abusing Dogs

Doberman (Canis lupus familiaris) rolling on back

Source: Debra Bardowicks / Getty

The world is going to hell in a hand basket.  You know you have to be careful with who you leave your children with but the same rule applies to your dog too!?

It is being reported that a Florida Veterinarian has been sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography and animal cruelty charges after being arrested for collecting child pornography and animal cruelty charges.

How sick can one person get.

40 year old Prentiss Madden who was the medical director of Caring Hands Animal Hospital before being fired had thousands of photos of grown men having sex with toddlers and shared videos online and on social media of himself having sex with dogs.  Madden also allegedly sexually abused a teenage boy younger than 16 years old.

During sentencing Prentiss Madden apologized for his sick behavior claimed that he was sexually abused as a child and suffered from depression as the reasoning for what he did.

Do you think 22 years is enough?

Take a look at the video below.

 

Vet Get’s 22 Years For Sexually Abusing Dogs  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Close