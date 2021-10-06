Faith Walking With Charles Jenkins “The Lord Will Provide” [Listen]

Get Up Erica
The pandemic has hit people in many different ways. Health, finances, mental health, and we are are all in need of some healing but just know that God will provide. Genesis 22 talks about how God tested Abraham. He said to him, “Take your son, your only son, whom you love—Isaac—and go to the region of Moriah. Sacrifice him there as a burnt offering on a mountain I will show you.” He asks him to go on an assignment that requires him to give all that he has.

Listen as Charles Jenkins talks about how Abraham saw a ram caught by its horns. He went over and took the ram and sacrificed it as a burnt offering instead of his son. God showed up in Abraham’s life and provided and he can do the same for you.

