Gospel Singer Dr. Lee Williams Of The Spiritual QC’s Passes Away

Lee Williams, a member of the Tupelo, Mississippi Spiritual QC’s, has passed away.

Williams transitioned on Monday (August 30), the group announced via Facebook.

“It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our fearless leader, Dr. Lee Williams,” the post read. “We thank God for allowing him to Stop By On His Way Home, and though he has moved from his temporary house, the love, the memories and the music will linger on. We will always remember that to Give Up is not an option if we want to be Welcomed Home. Funeral arrangements and other info will be announced at a later time.

The family appreciates all of your condolences and respect during this time of bereavement. God Bless You All…..Thank You, Thank You and Thank You!”

Wiliams’ death has been mourned across the gospel community, including the likes of K-Ci Hailey.

“Today gospel music legend Lee Williams has been called home to the Lord,” Hailey wrote on Twitter. “ He was a true icon who I looked up to and he will truly be missed. Rest in heaven eternally.”

Williams is survived by his wife Annie. The couple recently celebrated their golden wedding anniversary earlier this month. After years of performing, Williams retired in 2018. He was gifted a key to the city of Tupelo for his work and contributions in not only enriching the city through music but being a proud native son.

Known as the “Godfather” of quartet music, Williams began his career with the QC’s in 1968 before recording their first piece of music together in 1970. Together, they’ve released 13 albums since 1996, with their final album, Memphis Gospel, Live! arriving in 2015.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Williams family during this difficult time.

