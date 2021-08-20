Travis Greene Describes Being ‘Inside A Dream’ Working With John P. Kee & Kirk Franklin

The Light 103.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s always a pleasure having our friend Travis Greene stop by the Get Up! church for a quick conversation, and the GRAMMY-nominated singer definitely had a lot to talk about this time around now that his highly-anticipated new album, Oil + Water, has officially dropped.

In a chat that covers new music, upcoming concerts and his standout single with John P. Kee & Kirk Franklin titled “Hold On Me,” Erica and GRIFF were able to get into the mind of a man that’s truly blessed and letting his faith guide him to the top. “I was literally inside of a dream,” Travis says of his super fun video for the aforementioned song, almost tripping over his words to describe his appreciation for linking up with the gospel legends.

Listen to Travis Greene’s latest convo on Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell below, and be sure to go stream his newly-released album, Oil + Water, available right now:

