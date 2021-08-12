Local
HomeLocal

Local Gold Medalist Randolph Ross Jr. Tells His Experience

Athletics - Olympics: Day 14

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

Randolph Ross Jr. from Garner, NC brought home the gold medal from the Tokyo Olympics.  Listen as he talks with Melissa about his experience.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

Son and nephew of two former Olympians Randolph or as his mom calls him Jr. got his talent honestly, and now he brings home the gold.

Randolph Ross Jr. attended Garner High School and is currently a student of North Carolina A&T.

Text “LIGHT” to 37890 to join The Light 103.9 mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He and his teammate Trevor Stewart also a student of NC A&T have made HBCU history.  The two were part of the men’s 4×400-meter relay team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and each earned a gold medal for their efforts.

According to A&T, those are the first gold medals in school history.

HEAD TO THELIGHTNC.COM HOMEPAGE

2021 Tokyo Olympics , NC A&T , olympic track and field , Randolph Ross Jr.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Shirley Caesar

Pastor Shirley Caesar Talks On Selling Her Home

 6 days ago
08.06.21
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP

President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign

 2 months ago
06.22.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”

 5 months ago
03.12.21

Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…

 7 months ago
01.28.21

Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

 7 months ago
01.22.21

Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…

 7 months ago
01.14.21

Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away

 8 months ago
12.08.20

Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…

 9 months ago
11.18.20

Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…

 9 months ago
11.14.20

Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…

 9 months ago
01.31.21
Close