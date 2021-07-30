Local Athlete Competes In Olympic Track & Field

Randolph Ross from Garner NC is running in the Olympics and Melissa talks with his mom Kris.

17 years after his dad raced at the Athens games, Randolph Ross makes the US Olympic team.

Ross attended Garner Rd. Magnet School.

20 years old, Randolph is running on his first Olympic team—17 years after his dad finished second in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2004 Olympic Trials and represented the U.S. in Athens. Randolph’s father Duane Ross is the track program director of North Carolina A&T.

Randolph can be seen on NBC and streamed on Peacock and is scheduled to run:

400M

7/31 9:45pm

8/2 8:05am

8/5 8:00am

4X400M

8/6 7:25am

8/7 8:50am

