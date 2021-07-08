Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Rev. Al Sharpton Talks About Hunter Brittain, An Unarmed White Teen Who Was Fatally Shot By Police [WATCH]

The Light 103.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

We’re sending out prayers to Hunter Brittain, a 17-year-old from Arkansas who was fatally shot by police officers.  Reverend Al Sharpton discusses Brittain’s case and shares how police brutality is not only a race thing but a right or wrong thing.  He talks about getting police brutality under control because now that it’s spilling over into other communities, it is getting out of control. Sharpton also mentions how this case helps the George Floyd bill to get passed. Hear his thoughts on what this message sends to the nation and to police departments across the country.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rev. Al Sharpton Talks About Hunter Brittain, An Unarmed White Teen Who Was Fatally Shot By Police [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Rev. William Barber of NC NAACP
President Biden Pledges Support For Rev. Barber’s Campaign
 2 weeks ago
06.22.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 4 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 5 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 6 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 6 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 7 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 8 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 8 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 8 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 8 months ago
11.11.20
Close