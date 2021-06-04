Interview With Rich Tolbert I’m Alive

06.04.21
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week

Source: @victoriasaidit / Radio One Digital

 

Melissa’s Pick Hit of the Week featured new music from singer, songwriter Rich Tolbert Jr..  Listen to the interview as Rich shares the moment where the song I’m Alive was birthed, and the struggles that he has had to overcome.

“I’M ALIVE” by Stellar Nominated artist Rich Tolbert Jr., was, and continues to be a part of my daily meditation, and a constant encouragement to me. The lyrics ring true and resonate more and more each day; “I’M ALIVE…He didn’t let me die…and this is not an accident, I’M ALIVE, because there’s more…”

I'm Alive , Melissa's Pick Hit Of The Week , Rich Tolbert

Close