Bryan Popin & Tasha Page-Lockhart Celebrate No. 1 Song, Share Things They’ve Learned About Themselves During Shutdown

| 05.24.21
Bryan Popin and Tasha Page-Lockhart, who currently sit at no. 1 on the Gospel Airplay Billboard chart with “Beautiful Savior,” called in today to discuss their recent collaboration and what they’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Like most people, the pandemic affected their daily routine. Press play up top to hear how Popin says he learned to empathize and how Page-Lockhart learned to become the motivation she needed for herself over the past year.

