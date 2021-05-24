Bryan Popin and Tasha Page-Lockhart, who currently sit at no. 1 on the Gospel Airplay Billboard chart with “Beautiful Savior,” called in today to discuss their recent collaboration and what they’ve learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Like most people, the pandemic affected their daily routine. Press play up top to hear how Popin says he learned to empathize and how Page-Lockhart learned to become the motivation she needed for herself over the past year.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Bryan Popin & Tasha Page-Lockhart Celebrate No. 1 Song, Share Things They’ve Learned About Themselves During Shutdown was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: