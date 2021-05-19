O.N.E. Foundation Is Looking For 1000 Men As Mentors

Local
| 05.19.21
Dismiss
Praise Moments At Spirit Of Praise

Source: Grover White / Grover White Photograpy

Pastor Micah Mason talked with Melissa about what their foundation is doing to help guide young men in our community.  Listen to the interview.

O.N.E Foundation is an organization committed to supporting our communities through Organized Neighborhood Empowerment.  We are currently organizing a group of 1000 men in and around the Wake County area to become mentors and advocates for our local communities!  Our first initiative will include identifying 1000 young men to “adopt” as spiritual sons and begin to align them with local community groups and employment apprenticeship programs, giving them an opportunity to gain valuable skills necessary to become productive members of our community and society as a whole.  The mission is to save 1000 at a time!  We believe little vision, little results, big vision, BIG results!

Also, Pastor Micah Mason is the Pastor of Nelson Chapel Baptist Church and can be heard on The Light every Sunday afternoon at 12noon.

 

 

Mentory , Nelson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church , O.N.E. Foundation , Pastor Micah Mason

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 2 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 4 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 4 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 4 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 5 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 6 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 6 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 6 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Close