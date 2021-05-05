Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
HomeWorking Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Honors National Teacher’s Appreciation Week

Aldine ISD & Majic 102.1

Source: Aldine ISD / Aldine ISD – Approved Image

Listen in as we talk with DPS teacher Ms. Santiago about being a great teacher and what we as parents can do to help them be successful in educating our kids.

Princesa Santiago, or as students call her Ms. Santiago has worked as the 7th grade ESL (English as a Second Language) teacher at Neal Middle School for almost 3yrs.
“Teaching has always been my life dream and Durham Public Schools has helped me in the last 2 and a half years to begin and really grow in my profession.”
Show your teacher how much you appreciate them this week … click below to see some great ideas and freebies for the teachers:
*  … more Freebies

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

TO OUR TEACHERS…..  THANK YOU!!!

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays , National Teacher's Appreciation Week , Neal Middle School , Princesa Santiago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 2 months ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 3 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 3 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 4 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 5 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 6 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 6 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 6 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 6 months ago
01.31.21
Close