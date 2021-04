Your List Of Upcoming Community Events

Here is a list of community events including COVID-19 vaccination sites and food distributions in your local area.

FRIDAY APRIL 9 TH – GET THE MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE FOR 18YRS AND UP AT ST. AUGUSTA MBS (REV. DR. MARVIN CONNELLY JR.) – 605 BRIDGE ST. FUQUAY VARINA … CLINIC IS OPEN FRIDAY 9AM – 12NOON AND 1PM – 4PM *** MAKE APPT NOT THRU THURSDAY CALL 202-277-2205 OR 919-552-3825

SATURDAY APRIL 10 TH – PLEASANT GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH WILL SPONSOR A DRIVE THROUGH FAMILY RESOURCE EVENT AT THE CARVER CENTER – 952 MORPHUS BRIDGE IN WENDELL, NC – 10AM – 12NOON. WILL INCLUDE: FOOD DISTRIBUTION, FREE COVID TESTING AND SR. & STUDENT RESOURCES.

SUNDAY APRIL 18 TH – ST. PAUL PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH – 928 SOUTH MAIN ST. LOUISBURG, NC WILL HOST A COMMUNITY VACCINATION CLINIC & RESOURCE FAITH WITH FREE FOOD, MUSIC AND MORE…. SUNDAY APRIL 18 TH 10AM – 2PM. **** IF YOU WANT TO BE VACCINATED YOU MUST REGISTER FIRST. CONTACT MS. PERRY (919) 819-9252.

(MAY 1ST) REGISTER NOW FOR THE 25TH SUSAN G. KOMEN RACE FOR THE CURE – FOR BREAST CANCER. THIS YEAR THE RACE WILL BE VIRTUAL ON MAY 1ST. REGISTER AT KOMEN.ORG/TRIANGLERACE

