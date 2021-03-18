Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Kirk Franklin Gives First Interview Since Phone Call With His Son Was Leaked, Kerrion’s Mother Speaks Out [VIDEO]

Families feud; it’s inevitable. The bounce-back is the important part to note, and Kirk Franklin says he’ll continue to work on his. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Last week, Franklin’s firstborn son Kerrion leaked audio of a private call where Kirk was heard cursing out his 32-year-old son. A therapist was called and apologies were exchanged, but that part wasn’t shared in the leaked audio. 

RELATED: Kirk Franklin Apologizes After Verbal Altercation With Estranged Son Goes Viral [VIDEO]

In an interview with Tamron Hall, Kirk Franklin discussed the nature of his relationship with his son, how he learned about the audio being leaked and how they’re dealing with the challenge. He was joined by wife Tammy who also chimed in with her thoughts on the ongoing family issue and how it’s been navigating that space over the past few decades.  

Franklin says those closest to him are aware “of the tension and the challenges that we’ve been going through as a family privately” and that ”when [Kerrion] became a grown man, his disrespect became more aggressive.” They’ve been in and out of counseling for years. 

Text “LIGHT” to 37890 to join The Light 103.9 mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I respect Kerrion,” Franklin said. “I’m not Kerrion’s equal though, I’m his dad. I can’t hear you when you are extremely aggressive when we’re communicating.”

RELATED: Kirk Franklin’s Daughter Defends Dad After Son Leaked Heated Argument

Kirk added, “I never want him to feel what I felt not having a father. It’s important for me because what if that call is the call that things change? So I never know. And I never want to give up.”

In the end, Franklin says he’s not giving up on his son and he’s always willing to get help. 

Watch Kirk and Tammy Franklin’s interview with Tamron Hall and see what Kerrion’s mother had to say about it all in the interviews below. 

Kirk and Tammy Franklin Address Relationship With Kerrion: 

 

Kerrion’s Mother Speaks Out: 

 

HEAD TO THELIGHTNC.COM HOMEPAGE

Kirk Franklin Gives First Interview Since Phone Call With His Son Was Leaked, Kerrion’s Mother Speaks Out [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Melissa Wade Pick Hit of the Week
Melissa’s “Pick Hit Of The Week” DOE “Brighter”
 6 days ago
03.12.21
Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Dies…
 2 months ago
01.28.21
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…
 2 months ago
01.22.21
Former Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Sentenced To Six Years…
 2 months ago
01.14.21
Natalie Desselle-Reid,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 3 months ago
12.08.20
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 4 months ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 4 months ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 4 months ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 4 months ago
01.31.21
Close