Nicknames For Each Major City In The United States

Let’s talk about city nicknames!

Did you know that most major cities across the United States have fun, serious, or even a funny nickname that will tell you a lot about them?

It’s like they have their own personal identity.

Some city nicknames we are sure you have heard before are “The Big Apple,” for New York, “The Windy City” for Chicago and “The City of Angels” for Los Angeles.

Some cities have nicknames that are all about what they’re famous for.

Like Detroit is called “The Motor City” because it’s all about cars and making things run smoothly.

Not every city has a special nickname though, and that’s totally okay!

Some cities are just known by their regular names, and that’s cool too like Jeneau Alaska is just called Jeneau. It doesn’t mean they’re any less awesome or fun to explore.

So, next time you hear someone talking about “The Big Peach,” “The Mile High City,” or “The Music City,” you’ll know they’re talking about some pretty amazing places in the U.S.!

Take a look below at the Nicknames For Each Major City In The United States.