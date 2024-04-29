Listen Live
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments From The ‘One Hallelujah Tour’

Published on April 29, 2024

erica campbell one hallelujah tour - TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside

Source: Derek White / Getty


April 29 is a very special day for a very special lady. On this day in 1972, Erica Campbell was born. Many know her as a singer and radio host, but we know her as Ms. E!

In between slaying being a wife, mom and hosting Get Up! Mornings over at our Urban One/Praise radio station affiliates this spring, Ms. E’s been slaying the stage on the One Hallelujah Tour featuring Israel Houghton, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jekalyn Carr and Jonathan McReynolds.

Campbell kicked off her birthday celebration early yesterday with church and brunch, and in style. In honor of her stylish ways and the success of the recently wrapped tour, below is a look at Erica Campbell’s most fashionable moments from the One Hallelujah Tour.

 

Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments From The ‘One Hallelujah Tour’  was originally published on elev8.com

Erica Campbell fashion One Hallelujah Tour
