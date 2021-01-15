CLOSE
Duranice Pace of The Anointed Pace Sisters Dead At 62, Gospel Community Reacts

Posted January 15, 2021

Duranice Pace, a member of The Anointed Pace Sisters, passed away on January 14 from health complications. She was 62 years old. 

“Please keep the prayers, support and love coming as Duranice still fights and gets stronger in the hospital. She is eternally grateful for all of you and she can’t wait to announce a special concert-event that she has been planning with a team of Broadway professionals,” Pace’s team wrote on her Instagram account earlier this month.

Duranice, who was a famed singer and preacher, was born on May 13 in 1958. She began singing at age five. She and her sisters released their first studio album, It’s Morning Time, in 1989 and went on to record more albums that would help shape the sound of contemporary gospel music. 

She leaves behind her son Demarcus Wardell Love; and her sisters Phyllis, June Pace–Martin, Melonda, Dejuaii, Leslie, Latrice, Lydia and Lashun.  

 

Our condolences are with her family, friends and fans. See reactions to her death below.

Close