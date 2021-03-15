2021 Grammy Awards: Here Are The Full List Of Winners + Highlight Performances

History was made at the 63rd Grammy Awards on Sunday (March 14). The biggest history made belonged to Beyoncé, who took home four Grammys on the night, bringing her total to 28. The sum is the most for a singer, male or female in Grammy history and she only trails conductor Georg Solti‘s 31 trophies for the most Grammy wins all-time.
The biggest winner by a newcomer came from Megan Thee Stallion. The H-Town Hottie took home her first three Grammys including Best New Artist, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Savage.” During her acceptance speech for Best Rap Song, she thanked Beyoncé and reminisced on how she went to RodeoHouston just to see Destiny’s Child perform.
“Ever since I was little, I was like, ‘You know what? I’m gonna grow up, and I’m gonna be like the rap Beyoncé.’ I remember I went to the rodeo for the first time, and I saw Destiny’s Child perform, and I was like, ‘You know what? Yes, I’m about to go hard.’” she said. “I’m always like, ‘You know what? What would Beyoncé do? But let me make it a little ratchet.’ And, yeah, just thank you, Houston. We did it.”
See a full list of winners below and see performances from the likes of Megan, Roddy Ricch, DaBaby, Lil Baby, Cardi B and more. Other notable first-time winners include Nas, who after 14 nominations, got his first victory for Best Rap Album with King’s Disease and Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy. The nine-year-old became the second youngest person to ever win a Grammy as she won for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl.” In total, the Carter household has 51 Grammys with JAY-Z having 22 trophies.
Best New Artist
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion — WINNER*
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé
“Colors” — Black Pumas
“ROCKSTAR” — DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish — WINNER*
“Don’t Start Now”— Dua Lipa
“Circles — Post Malone
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé
Album of the Year
Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) — Black Pumas
Everyday Life — Coldplay
Djesse Vol. 3 — Jacob Collier
Women In Music Pt. III — Haim
Future Nostalgia — Dua Lipa
Hollywood’s Bleeding — Post Malone
Folklore — Taylor Swift — WINNER*
Song of the Year
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan” — Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Circles” — Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now “— Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“I Can’t Breathe” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) — WINNER*
“If The World Was Ending “— Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe f. Julia Michaels)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Run To The Father — Cody Carnes
All Of My Best Friends — Hillsong Young & Free
Holy Water — We the Kingdom
Citizen Of Heaven — Tauren Wells
Jesus Is King — Kanye West — WINNER*
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt — WINNER*
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl” — Beyoncé — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, Video Directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, Video Producers — WINNER*
“Life Is Good — Future f. Drake — Julien Christian Lutz, Video Director; Harv Glazer, Video Producer
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak — Dave Meyers, Video Director; Nathan Scherrer, Video Producer
“Adore You” — Harry Styles — Dave Meyers, Video Director; Nathan Scherrer, Video Producer
“Goliath” — Woodkid — Yoann Lemoine, video director
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story — Beastie Boys — Spike Jonze, video director; Amanda Adelson, Jason Baum & Spike Jonze, video producers
Black Is King — Beyoncé
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme — Freestyle Love Supreme — Andrew Fried, Video Director; Andrew Fried, Jill Furman, Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sarina Roma, Jenny Steingart & Jon Steingart, video producers
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice — Linda Ronstadt — Rob Epstein & Jeffrey Friedman, video directors; Michele Farinola & James Keach, video producers — WINNER*
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas — ZZ Top — Sam Dunn, video director; Scot McFadyen, video producer
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning & Thunder” — Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend
“Black Parade” — Beyoncé — WINNER*
“All I Need” — Jacob Collier f. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $Ign
“Goat Head” — Brittany Howard
“See Me” — Emily King
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Sit On Down” — The Baylor Project f. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor
“Wonder What She Thinks of Me” — Chloe X Halle
“Let Me Go” — Mykal Kilgore
“Anything For You” — Ledisi — WINNER*
“Distance” — Yebba
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagine” — Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello) — WINNER*
“Black Parade” — Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Collide” — Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar & Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 & Earthgang)
“Do It” — Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch & Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe X Halle)
“Slow Down” — Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley & H.E.R.)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Chilombo — Jhené Aiko
Ungodly Hour — Chloe X Halle
Free Nationals — Free Nationals
F*** Yo Feelings — Robert Glasper
It Is What It Is — Thundercat — WINNER*
Best R&B Album
Happy 2 Be Here — Ant Clemons
Take Time — Giveon
To Feel Love/D — Luke James
Bigger Love — John Legend — WINNER*
All Rise — Gregory Porter
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence” — Big Sean f. Nipsey Hussle
“Bop” — Dababy
“What’s Poppin” — Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” — Lil Baby
“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé — WINNER*
“Dior” — Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Rockstar” — DaBaby f. Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Drake f. Lil Durk
“Lockdown” — Anderson .Paak — WINNER*
“The Box” — Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room” — Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture” — Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew & Rai’shaun Williams, Songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box” — Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” — Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron Latour & Ryan Martinez, Songwriters (Drake f. Lil Durk)
“Rockstar ” — Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro Iv & Rodrick Moore, Songwriters (DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch)
“Savage” — Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion f. Beyoncé) — WINNER*
Best Rap Album
Black Habits — D Smoke
Alfredo — Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
A Written Testimony — Jay Electronica
King’s Disease — Nas — WINNER*
The Allegory — Royce Da 5’9
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy”— Justin Bieber
“Say So” — Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles — WINNER*
“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Un Dia (One Day)” — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Intentions” — Justin Bieber f. Quavo
Dynamite — BTS
“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
“Exile” — Taylor Swift f. Bon Iver
Best Reggae Album
Upside Down 2020 — Buju Banton
Higher Place — Skip Marley
It All Comes Back to Love — Maxi Priest
Got to Be Tough — Toots & the Maytals
One World — The Wailers
Best Global Music Album
Fu Chronicles — Antibalas
Twice As Tall — Burna Boy — WINNER*
Agora — Bebel Gilberto
Love Letters — Anoushka Shankar
Amadjar — Tinariwen
1. Cardi B – “Up” / “WAP” feat. Megan Thee Stallion
2. Dua Lipa – “Levitating” feat. DaBaby
3. Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
4. Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture” feat. Killer Mike & Tamika Mallory
This was powerful.@lilbaby4PF performed ‘The Bigger Picture’ with appearances from @KillerMike & @TamikaDMallory ✊#GRAMMYs— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 15, 2021
https://t.co/QOrCoO3G7S
5. DaBaby – “Rockstar” feat. Roddy Ricch
👀 @DaBabyDaBaby and @RoddyRicch did their thing.🔥 #GRAMMYs— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 15, 2021
https://t.co/DdRTl6mcne