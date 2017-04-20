2017 , celebrities , empire

10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!

Posted April 20, 2017

'Hidden Figures' Press Conference Source:Getty

She exudes positive energy!

89th Annual Academy Awards - Backstage Source:Getty

She is funny!

Premiere of 'Rush Hour 2' Source:Getty

She doesn’t take herself too seriously.

48th NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

She has a great sense of style!

Taraji P. Henson Book Cover Source:Simon & Schuster

She’s not afraid to tell her story.

47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Press Room Source:Getty

She gets along with others.

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Roaming Show Source:Getty

She’s super talented!

M.A.C Cosmetics Event With Taraji P. Henson At M.A.C Michigan Avenue Source:Getty

She’s a “girl” just like us!

ABC's Coverage Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards Source:Getty

She seems like a ton of fun!

89th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

She loves to smile… and that makes us smile too!

