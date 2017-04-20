1. 10 Reasons Why Taraji P. Henson Is The BFF We Wish We All Had!Source:Getty
She exudes positive energy!
2. She is funny!
She is funny!
3. She doesn't take herself too seriously.
She doesn’t take herself too seriously.
4. She has a great sense of style!
She has a great sense of style!
5. She's not afraid to tell her story.
She’s not afraid to tell her story.
6. She gets along with others.
She gets along with others.
7. She's super talented!
She’s super talented!
8. She's a "girl" just like us!
She’s a “girl” just like us!
9. She seems like a ton of fun!
She seems like a ton of fun!
10. She loves to smile… and that makes us smile too!
She loves to smile… and that makes us smile too!