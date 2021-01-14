“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Covid-19 In Our Community

How is the COVID-19 vaccine perceived in our community? Dr. Allen Mask joined Melissa today to discuss the importance of knowing the facts about taking the COVID-19 vaccine and how it affects the African American community

Listen in…

Presented by: BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

Dr. Allen Mask completed his undergraduate work at the University of North Carolina and medical school at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency in academic internal medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School. After his residency, he continued on staff at Harvard as a Fellow in Internal Medicine. Dr. Mask returned to the UNC School of Medicine and completed a second residency in Anesthesiology. He then worked as an anesthesiologist at Alamance Memorial Hospital in Burlington, North Carolina.

In 1985 Dr. Mask opened the Raleigh Urgent Care Center, which remains as the oldest continuing Urgent Care Center in Wake County under the same management. He also serves as the City of Raleigh Physician and Physician to the Artists for Live Nation, Inc, and is the Health Team Reporter for WRAL-TV-5.

