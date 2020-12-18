Zenzile DaBreo-St. Hilaire wouldn’t let the COVID 19 pandemic stop her from marrying her partner Joel St. Hilaire even if it meant postponing her dream wedding and settling for a virtual ceremony in her apartment.

In the beginning months of the pandemic, Zenzile, a Brooklyn, NY school teacher found herself suddenly pivoting to virtual learning while her hubby Joel, a registered nurse in a hospital emergency department contracted the virus. The couple had met six years prior and despite their destination wedding being cancelled, they were both determined to say “I Do” in front of family and friends. While Zenzile plans to re-wed and have the lavish wedding event she was planning before quarantine cancelled everything, she is searching for the perfect dress for her at-home wedding.

Wearing a mask, Zenzile ventured to the legendary Kleinfeld to try on dresses that would make her big day feel a bit more normal.

Like most women, Zenzile has her own proclaimed problem-areas that made finding a dress more difficult. In Zenzile’s case, she was worried about her boobs, but between her friends, who participated in the experience virtually, and Kleinfeld experts, she found a dress that brought tears to her eyes.

I love this dress. I love everything about it,” she told the cameras. It wasn’t long before she was shedding more tears when she realized the straps could be adjusted providing her even more support.

“Covid can stop the world, but it cannot stop true love,” Zenzile said while talking about their makeshift wedding. We know that’s right! Zenzile is one of many women who tied the knot in their own home during the pandemic. Elaine Welteroth had the most beautiful socially-distanced ceremony in Brownstone.

Watch the heart-warming clip, above. Catch the full episode Monday, January 4 on Discovery +.

‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Bride Is On The Hunt For The Perfect Dress To Wear To Her Virtual Wedding was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

