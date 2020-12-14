Latest Local COVID-19 News

CLOSE
As the first shipments of the Coronavirus is being disbursed some could get their first doses as soon as tomorrow.  Here locally:

The Wake County Public School System will meet on Monday at 3 p.m. to consider returning exclusively to virtual learning.

The state reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the second-highest total of the pandemic.

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites are opening this week at Green Road Park, Barwell Road Park and Lions Park in Raleigh.

Read more local Coronavirus news at (source)  ABC11.com

Coronavirus in NC , COVID - 19 update

