Listen: Michele Sweeting Releases Bilingual Rendition of “Oh Holy Night”

Michele Sweeting has released a special treat for the holidays: A bilingual version of “Oh Holy Night.”

“‘Oh Holy Night’ has always grabbed my heart because it’s about the Savior’s birth,” Sweeting says. “During Christmas, many are focused on the popular culture of the holidays instead of being focused on the Gift on the Tree. When I was growing up, I remember my mother playing a number of versions of ‘Oh Holy Night’ by artists from The Carpenters to the Temptations to Barbra Streisand to Gladys Knight. So many artists have recorded the song and I wanted it to be part of my musical tapestry as well.”

A classic indeed.

“Oh Holy Night” was penned in 1847 by Adolphe Adam and has become a staple song for the Christmas season. Think big arena. Surround sound. Wide range. That’s what Sweeting’s English/Spanish version of the song sounds like. It’s magical.

Take a listen:

