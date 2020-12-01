CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Listen: Michele Sweeting Releases Bilingual Rendition of “Oh Holy Night”

Michele Sweeting has released a special treat for the holidays: A bilingual version of “Oh Holy Night.”

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“‘Oh Holy Night’ has always grabbed my heart because it’s about the Savior’s birth,” Sweeting says. “During Christmas, many are focused on the popular culture of the holidays instead of being focused on the Gift on the Tree. When I was growing up, I remember my mother playing a number of versions of ‘Oh Holy Night’ by artists from The Carpenters to the Temptations to Barbra Streisand to Gladys Knight. So many artists have recorded the song and I wanted it to be part of my musical tapestry as well.”

A classic indeed.

“Oh Holy Night” was penned in 1847 by Adolphe Adam and has become a staple song for the Christmas season. Think big arena. Surround sound. Wide range. That’s what Sweeting’s English/Spanish version of the song sounds like. It’s magical.

Take a listen:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Listen: Michele Sweeting Releases Bilingual Rendition of “Oh Holy Night”  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 2 weeks ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 2 weeks ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 3 weeks ago
11.13.20
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 3 weeks ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 4 weeks ago
11.06.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 1 month ago
10.31.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 2 months ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 2 months ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 2 months ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 2 months ago
10.01.20
Close