“Working Mom Wednesday’s” How Do We Tackle Health Care Disparities?

We know that race, gender, income or even where we live can put us at a disadvantage when it comes to health care.  How do we recognize it, bring it to light and overcome it?  Listen in as Cheryl Parquet of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC talks with Melissa and our “working moms” about this issue and what we can do to close the gap.

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

Cheryl Parquet is the Director of Community and Diversity Engagement at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC). She is a result driven strategic thinker who excels at bringing diverse groups to help increase engagement within the company and brand awareness throughout the community. She serves as a liaison with professional and community agencies as well as other internal departments to help identify investment opportunities for Blue Cross NC to help improve the health and wellness of North Carolinians. Cheryl currently serves on the board for East Durham Children’s Initiative (EDCI) and NC Early Childhood Foundation. She is a Goodmon Fellow and a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Durham Alumnae Chapter and The Durham Rotary Club. Cheryl received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She received her Certificate in Nonprofit Management from Duke University. In her spare time, she enjoys volunteering with various non-profits in the community, spending time with her family and watching movies.

