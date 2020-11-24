NC Teen Girl Charged With Murder Of 16 Year-Old Boy

Charlotte, NC: A teen who was shot in West Charlotte last week was taken to the hospital, was pronounced dead Sunday. His family has been properly notified.

Joshua Clawson (16) was the victim of a shooting that took place on Reid Avenue near Farmer Street.

The suspect was arrested before Clawson died. The 16-year-old juvenile girl is being charged with murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Local authorities are asking if you have any information on this ongoing investigation, please call 704-432-TIPS.

