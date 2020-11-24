CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

NC Teen Girl Charged With Murder Of 16 Year-Old Boy

Semiautomatic handgun

Source: Mark Lewis / Getty

Charlotte, NC: A teen who was shot in West Charlotte last week was taken to the hospital, was pronounced dead Sunday. His family has been properly notified.

Joshua Clawson (16) was the victim of a shooting that took place on Reid Avenue near Farmer Street.

The suspect was arrested before Clawson died. The 16-year-old juvenile girl is being charged with murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Local authorities are asking if you have any information on this ongoing investigation, please call  704-432-TIPS.

ALSO READ: Mother Mourns The Death Of Her NC College Student

ALSO READ: Arrest made in 28-year North Carolina rape cold case

NC Teen Girl Charged With Murder Of 16 Year-Old Boy  was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
Latest
Bobby Brown’s Son, Bobby Jr., Passes Away At…
 6 days ago
11.18.20
Kirk & Tammy Franklin Talk Love And The…
 1 week ago
11.14.20
Deitrick Haddon Says The Church Needs A ‘Come…
 2 weeks ago
11.13.20
Lucille Bridges, Mother Of Civil Rights Activist Ruby…
 2 weeks ago
11.11.20
Al Roker Reveals Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
 3 weeks ago
11.06.20
Rance Allen, ‘The Father Of Contemporary Gospel Music’…
 3 weeks ago
10.31.20
Stevie Wonder Announces He’s No Longer With Motown…
 1 month ago
10.16.20
Johnny Nash, “I Can See Clearly Now” Singer-Songwriter,…
 2 months ago
10.07.20
Thomas Jefferson Byrd, Character Actor From Spike Lee…
 2 months ago
10.05.20
John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Mourn Pregnancy Loss
 2 months ago
10.01.20
Close