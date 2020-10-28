The Bible is full of God’s promises. When you’re going through, Griff encourages you to remember what God’s Word says.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

All things work together to good for those who are called. Call upon Me in the days of trouble. Fear not for I am with you. I will strengthen you. God is for us. The list goes on…

DON’T MISS…

GRIFF’s Prayer To Read The Bible [VIDEO]

What Does The Bible Say About Tattoos?

What The Bible Says About Lending A Helping Hand

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mr. Griffin: Remember God’s Promises [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: