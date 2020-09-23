

Do you ever feel discouraged but don’t know the root of your feelings? GRIFF is here to remind you that God has your back and there’s a plan for it all.

Mr. Griffin: ‘Greater Is HE That Is Me’ [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

