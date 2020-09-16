Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
HomeWorking Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade

Working Mom Wednesday’s “Fighting Childhood Obesity”

melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

 

 

It’s childhood Obesity recognition month and today “weight and obesity dr.” Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne shared the importance of recognizing, knowing the consequences and prevention methods of childhood obesity.

During this pandemic many kids are not getting the needed exercise to keep this at bay.  Listen in as Dr. Tiffany talks with Mid-day host Melissa Wade.

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

 

 

 

childhood obesity , Dr. Tiffany , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Breonna Taylor’s Family To Receive $12M Settlement From…
 7 hours ago
09.16.20
Watch Gladys Knight & Patti LaBelle’s #Verzuz Event…
 3 days ago
09.14.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 2 weeks ago
09.03.20
Jacob Blake Handcuffed To Hospital Bed, Family Says
 3 weeks ago
08.28.20
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
08.26.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 4 weeks ago
08.19.20
Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As His Pick…
 1 month ago
08.11.20
Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence On Alleged Suicide Attempt:…
 2 months ago
07.31.20
Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate, Dies Of COVID-19…
 2 months ago
07.30.20
John Lewis, Civil Rights Legend & ‘Conscience of…
 2 months ago
07.18.20
Close