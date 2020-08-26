CLOSE
Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19

Usain Bolt of Jamaica reacts at the end of the men's 100m...

Source: Andrea Staccioli / Getty

Usain Bolt, the world-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating at home in Jamaica.

Bolt, who celebrated his 34th birthday at a massive party in Jamacia with a mask-free party, had his results confirmed by Jamaica’s health ministry Monday (August 24). He shared a video from his bed revealing that he was waiting for his test results but felt fine.

“Just to be safe, I quarantined myself and just taking it easy,” Bolt said in the video.

Bolt is the only sprinter to win the 100-meter and 200-meter golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016) and holds the world record in both the 100-meters (9.58) and 200-meters (19.19). Jamaica currently has 1,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 622 active cases and 16 deaths.

