“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Pediatrician Shumate Answers Our Questions

COVID-19 and the kids!! What are the risk of my child contracting the coronavirus and becoming sick? We have seen and read the story– A Florida family is mourning the loss of their 9-year-old daughter after she became the state’s youngest victim of COVID-19. Kimora Lynum died on July 17.

So today I asked Pediatrician, wife and mom of 3, Dr. Janelle to join us to answer these serious questions about COVID-19 and our kids.

Janelle Shumate, MD, MPH is a successful board certified pediatrician, wife and mother with strong local ties. After graduating from Hampton University, she completed 10yrs of medical education at UNC – Chapel Hill, earning a combined M.D. and Master’s degree in Public Health and the honor to serve as chief resident in Pediatrics at North Carolina Children’s Hospital. Following her chief year, Dr. Shumate became the medical director of a nonprofit agency providing underserved adolescents with medical, mental health, nutrition, and community outreach services. She then led the development of additional adolescent clinical programs and continued to teach medical students and residents as an adjunct professor for UNC School of Medicine. Dr. Shumate also works full time in the private sector where she is routinely sought after to mentor budding medical professionals of all ages.

Dr. Shumate was born and raised in Durham, NC and has a particular interest in addressing health disparities. Fostering her community service roots in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc, she also continues to serve her local community through the Triangle Park (NC) Chapter of the Links, Inc. and the Durham Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. Best of all, she is proud to be a wife of 18 years and mother of 3 brilliant children!

