“The Light Lunch” With Jonathan McReynolds

Chicago gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds has a lot going on.

Along with his singing career, McReynolds, who grew up between South Shore and South Chicago, continues to release content (three full-length studio albums and one EP), teach gospel band at his alma mater, Columbia College, and run his nonprofit organization, Elihu Nation.

And all of this is fresh off his BET Awards performance last month with country singer Kane Brown.

McReynolds is also one of the judges for BET’s “Sunday Best,” a gospel-based singing competition. The filming the show was stopped amid the COVID-19 pandemic and rebooted as a virtual show that premiered Sunday.

McReynolds, a recent inductee of Mensa (the international high IQ society), says as a judge, he’s looking for someone to lead the gospel music genre into the next generation.

“I’m working with another artist I can’t wait to show to the world,” he said. “For the next few [weeks]… I’ll be on screen every Sunday morning TV for BET’s ‘Sunday’s Best.’ I do my best to not be gospel’s Simon Cowell, but that’s what they tell me sometimes.

“I always think of it as we’re looking for somebody to join the team. I look at the whole gospel world, especially when we have to go into other places like the BET Awards and other things that aren’t necessarily gospel shows. We’re carrying a message of hope and love and joy and all that other stuff. We’re kind of picking a new teammate that’s gonna come from the next generation and really help us continue this charge in this way.”

