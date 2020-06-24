CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Bryan Andrew Wilson Gets Married [PHOTOS]

Bryan Andrew Wilson

Source: Erick Robinson / Bryan Andrew Wilson

via GospelGoodies.com:

Bryan Andrew Wilson is a married man!

The gospel singer tied the knot with Tiffany Morriar, motivational speaker and former background singer/dancer for Jamie Foxx and Nelly.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The couple, who met last summer, was supposed to get married in New York this past April but had to cancel after stay-at-home orders were mandated. COVID-19 didn’t stop them from jumping the broom, though. This past Saturday, the couple said “I do” in a beautiful, private wedding at Knotting Hill Place in Elm Hill, TX.

Congrats!

RELATED NEWS: 

Bryan Andrew Wilson On Why Teaching Biology Is A Ministry For Him [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

She Said Yes! Kierra Sheard Is Getting Married [PHOTOS]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Bryan Andrew Wilson Gets Married [PHOTOS]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 hour ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Close