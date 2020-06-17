

GRIFF’s got a message for fathers who aren’t present in their children’s lives. In today’s Mr. Griffin segment, he offers suggestions on how to fix it as Father’s Day approaches.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO:

Mr. Griffin: God Is In Control [VIDEO]

Mr. Griffin: You Better Use This Time Wisely [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mr. Griffin: Non-Present Fathers [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: