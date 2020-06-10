Mr. Griffin: A Present Father [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s been spending a lot of time with his daughter in quarantine and this week, she taught him how to float on his back.

In today’s Mr. Griffin, Griff discusses the importance of fathers being in their daughters’ lives and how much God is present in our lives.

