EXCLUSIVE: 12-Year-Old Keedron Byrant Who Went Viral For Singing “I’m A Young Black Man” Speaks Out

| 05.29.20
We talked to 12-year-old Keedron Byrant who just wrapped up seventh grade and went viral for singing a song his mother wrote for him called, “I’m a Young Black Man.” Press play up top to hear his interview and watch the viral video below.

