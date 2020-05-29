We talked to 12-year-old Keedron Byrant who just wrapped up seventh grade and went viral for singing a song his mother wrote for him called, “I’m a Young Black Man.” Press play up top to hear his interview and watch the viral video below.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO:

Ex-Minneapolis Cop At Center Of George Floyd’s Death, Arrested

Did Fired Officer Derek Chauvin Know George Floyd?

Ericaism: “I’m Concerned About Our Black Boys” [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

EXCLUSIVE: 12-Year-Old Keedron Byrant Who Went Viral For Singing “I’m A Young Black Man” Speaks Out was originally published on getuperica.com