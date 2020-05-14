Many of us say what we can’t do, but training to do something (preparing your heart and mind to do something better) will make the most difference. Listen up top as Erica Campbell draws from Philippians 4:9 for today’s Faith Walk.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Philippians 4:9 – “Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me—put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.”

RELATED NEWS:

Faith Walking: How To Embrace Change [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Seek God With Your Whole Heart [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Faith Walking: The Power of Practice [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com