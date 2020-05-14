Faith Walking: The Power of Practice [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 05.14.20
Many of us say what we can’t do, but training to do something (preparing your heart and mind to do something better) will make the most difference. Listen up top as Erica Campbell draws from Philippians 4:9 for today’s Faith Walk. 

Philippians 4:9 – “Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me—put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.”

