CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

KevOnStage and Erica Campbell Labeled A Christian Clown and Lukewarm

Kev On Stage

Source: Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell / Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

SPOILER ALERT: Majority of the video is addressed to Kev On Stage and Erica Campbell is mentioned at the end.

If you follow KevOnStage online then you know he is a comedian that displays his faith in God on a consistent basis. When his faith and comedy collide you find him poking fun at the realities of life in general and life as a christian. Most of his 951,000 followers tend to laugh at what he does and says but there is always one. This lady that you see in a video below made it a point to describe KevOnStage to the best of her ability and had a message for all of those who choose to follow him as well. Take a look yourself:

KevOnStage and Erica Campbell Labeled A Christian Clown and Lukewarm  was originally published on joycolumbus.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 weeks ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 1 month ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 1 month ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Close