Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ On Netflix

2016 Democratic National Convention

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

 

We all fell in love and read Michelle Obama’s book, ‘Becoming’, now we can take time to watch the story behind the book. Netflix comes through again and this time with the first African-American First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama. In this documentary you get a behind the scenes look at her book tour, hear from her family, and so much more. What timing for Netflix to release right when there are rumors rising that people want to see Michelle Obama as Joe Biden’s Vice President if he is elected. Only time can confirm that rumor, but the fact is that Netflix has released this amazing documentary:

