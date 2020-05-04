Find Out How To Become A Foster Care Parent

May is National Foster Care Month and today we talked with Deborah Cousin a Durham County DSS Foster Care Parent Recruiter.

Deborah shared what it’s like now that we’re in the pandemic, to recruit for foster parents.

Listen to the interview and find out exactly how you can go about becoming a Durham County foster parent.

Deborah also answers questions like:

What is the goal of Foster Care?

Who are the children in need of a foster home?

What is the age range to become a Foster Parent?

What type of income do I need to become a foster parent?

Do I need training to become a foster parent?

What type of skills are needed to become a foster parent?

What is involved in a home assessment?

Once I turn in an application, how long does it take to become a foster parent?

How soon will I receive a placement of a child once licensed

