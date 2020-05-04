Find Out How To Become A Foster Care Parent

Local
| 05.04.20
Dismiss
Back to school night

Source: nano / Getty

 

May is National Foster Care Month and today we talked with Deborah Cousin a Durham County DSS Foster Care Parent Recruiter.

Deborah shared what it’s like now that we’re in the pandemic, to recruit for foster parents.
Listen to the interview and find out exactly how you can go about becoming a Durham County foster parent.
Deborah also answers questions like:
  • What is the goal of Foster Care?
  • Who are the children in need of a foster home?
  • What is the age range to become a Foster Parent?
  • What type of income do I need to become a foster parent?
  • Do I need training to become a foster parent?
  • What type of skills are needed to become a foster parent?
  • What is involved in a home assessment?
  • Once I turn in an application, how long does it take to become a foster parent?
  • How soon will I receive a placement of a child once licensed

 

Durham County DSS , Foster Care Parenting , National Foster Care month

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 weeks ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 1 month ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 1 month ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Close