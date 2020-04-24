The “Light Lunch” Goes Live!

CLOSE
Today’s “Light Lunch” conversation with guest Bishop Godbee was about how COVID-19 has affected the church. Check out the conversation that Melissa Wade had with the Bishop of the River Church in Durham on the impact that the coronavirus has had on the church.

How to do we keep the faith with everything that’s going on?

Has the COVID-19 pandemic situation strengthened or weakened the church?

How has it affected tithes?

How has it affected participation in the church?

Listen to these questions and more….

 

