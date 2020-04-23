CLOSE
CDC Chief Predicts “More Difficult” COVID-19 Wave During Winter Flu Season

If our situation couldn’t get worse, the CDC Chief says they are predicting a “more difficult” outbreak of coronavirus during the winter.

Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) federal agency warns that during the winter outbreak of coronavirus colliding with the normal flu season could be worse.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” he said, in an interview with the Washington Post.

“We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time.” He says that having two simultaneous respiratory outbreaks would put unimaginable strain on the healthcare system.

Though there are drugs to help prevent and treat the flu, COVID-19 doesn’t have a vaccine for the deadly infection. With the prediction of the virus to kill between 100,000 to 200,000 Americans and many unanswered questions, it’s best to follow the social-distancing guidelines

 

CDC Chief Predicts “More Difficult” COVID-19 Wave During Winter Flu Season  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

