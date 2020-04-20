CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Kidz Talk Too: Erica Campbell’s Children Join Conversation About Coronavirus & Its Affect On Youth [VIDEO]

Krista Campbell

Source: Brian Ellis and Jovahna Chamblain

Warryn and Erica Campbell’s children (Krista, Wozy and Zaya) took part in a Kidz Talk Town Hall meeting about how coronavirus is affecting the youth. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Kids are out of school and if they don’t have siblings, they’re away from their peers, too. Kidz Talk’s online gathering provided them space to unravel their emotions and served a much-needed conversation as it was enlightening to hear about the affects of COVID-19 through kids, who also thanked first responders and essential workers who are out on the frontline of it all, point-of-views. 

Watch: 

https://youtu.be/n3yjtiFX4n8 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Kidz Talk Too: Erica Campbell’s Children Join Conversation About Coronavirus & Its Affect On Youth [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 1 week ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 weeks ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 1 month ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Close