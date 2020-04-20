Kidz Talk Too: Erica Campbell’s Children Join Conversation About Coronavirus & Its Affect On Youth [VIDEO]

Warryn and Erica Campbell’s children (Krista, Wozy and Zaya) took part in a Kidz Talk Town Hall meeting about how coronavirus is affecting the youth.

Kids are out of school and if they don’t have siblings, they’re away from their peers, too. Kidz Talk’s online gathering provided them space to unravel their emotions and served a much-needed conversation as it was enlightening to hear about the affects of COVID-19 through kids, who also thanked first responders and essential workers who are out on the frontline of it all, point-of-views.

Watch:

https://youtu.be/n3yjtiFX4n8

@AliyaFaust Posted 8 hours ago

