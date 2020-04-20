Ericaism: Pressure & Trial Bring Out Good Things In Us [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

God hasn’t forgotten you just because you run into a problem. Sometimes we just have to suffer. Sometimes we make bad decisions and sometimes it’s just life. In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell encourages listeners to stay strong in the the hills and valleys.

@AliyaFaust Posted 8 hours ago

