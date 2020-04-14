CLOSE
New ‘SWAG Award’ Feature Celebrating Black Men Who Empower Others with host Rushion McDonald

TV One Evidence of Innocence Screening

Mitchellville, MD – April 9, 2020 – In tandem with the 10th anniversary of the nationally syndicated Café Mocha Radio Show, Miles Ahead Broadcasting announces a new collaboration with Rushion McDonald to host the show’s new ‘SWAG Award’ feature honoring Black men who exemplify Strength, Wisdom, Assertiveness and Genuineness of spirit (SWAG) for their service; from civic leaders, businessmen, activists, celebrities and everyday dads. McDonald is the host and creator of the popular podcast and syndicated radio show, Money Making Conversations, that airs weekly around the country.

Café Mocha’s SWAG Award series launches this week with Cedric The Entertainer; upcoming feature interviews include entertainers/entrepreneurs Nick Cannon, Hill Harper; broadcasters/HBCU Grads Stephen A. Smith, Rickey Smiley; men of faith/entrepreneurs Bishop T.D. Jakes, Kirk Franklin; Oscar Winner Matthew A Cherry; entertainment leaders James Lopez, Jeff Clanagan; and athlete/entrepreneur Chris Paul.

“Rushion McDonald is a perfect host for this new feature as he represents the passion and characteristics of the SWAG,” says Café Mocha Creator/Executive Producer Sheila Eldridge.

“We take great pride in celebrating our Black men who are often overlooked for their accomplishments. We’re proud to highlight their philanthropy and community service. Just as we’ve celebrated Black women over the past ten years with our Salute Her Awards events, it’s time to magnify the excellence we see and experience everyday in our men who are leaders, role models, fathers, teachers and activists.”

“I am honored to have interviewed each honoree on my ‘Money Making Conversations’ Talk Show,” says McDonald. “Café Mocha’s Swag Award represents men whose brands transcend their profession, who are constantly paying it forward in our community, and these men embody that.”

Affectionately known as, ‘radio from a woman’s perspective,’ Café Mocha has honored an array of women from around the country and now this new feature will fill an important void by honoring men of color. From well-known to many unknown heroes, the SWAG award will shine a spotlight on their work.  For more information and/or to submit a nomination, send an email with subject line ‘SWAG’ to info@milesaheadbroadcasting.com.

