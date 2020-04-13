CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Firmer Restrictions For Grocery Stores In NC

Stuff The Bus 2017

Source: Radio One / Radio One

 

Today beginning at 5pm,  a new executive order from Gov. Cooper will go into effect with tougher guidelines for social distancing for retailers during the coronavirus outbreak.

“This should make shopping safer,” Cooper said, “and help prevent stores from becoming flashpoints of the virus.”

* Limit the number of customers inside at any one time to 20 percent of allowed capacity under fire regulations, or five people per 1,000 square feet.

* Maintain 6-foot separation between customers at checkout lines and other areas where customers congregate.

* Routinely disinfect stores.

​​​The order also encourages retailers to:

* Limit aisles to one-way traffic.

* Install plastic shields to separate cashiers from customers.

* Set aside specific hours for senior citizens to shop.

* Make hand sanitizer available for customers and staff.

COVID-19 , grocery stores , Social Distancing , tougher restrictions

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 days ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 1 week ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Close