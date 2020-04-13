Firmer Restrictions For Grocery Stores In NC

Today beginning at 5pm, a new executive order from Gov. Cooper will go into effect with tougher guidelines for social distancing for retailers during the coronavirus outbreak.

“This should make shopping safer,” Cooper said, “and help prevent stores from becoming flashpoints of the virus.”

* Limit the number of customers inside at any one time to 20 percent of allowed capacity under fire regulations, or five people per 1,000 square feet.

* Maintain 6-foot separation between customers at checkout lines and other areas where customers congregate.

* Routinely disinfect stores.

​​​The order also encourages retailers to:

* Limit aisles to one-way traffic.

* Install plastic shields to separate cashiers from customers.

* Set aside specific hours for senior citizens to shop.

* Make hand sanitizer available for customers and staff.

